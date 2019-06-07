Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Empathy in Online Health Communities

By

Doug Lederman
June 7, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week, Shobba Chengular-Smith, associate professor of information systems and business analytics, explores how relationships can help during tough times. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

