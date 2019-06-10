Print This

$131 Million Gift to Harvard

Scott Jaschik
June 10, 2019
Harvard University on Friday announced a $131 million gift from Hansjörg Wyss, an entrepreneur and philanthropist. The gift will support the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering, named for Wyss in honor of his previous gifts.

