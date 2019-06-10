Print This

Oregon State Warns Students of Video Recordings

Nick Hazelrigg
June 10, 2019
Oregon State University's Corvallis campus released a message Thursday warning students of an individual who had been seen on campus recording videos of female students walking. Oregon State says multiple videos of women walking on campus had been posted on pornography websites. The videos don't show the faces of the subjects and are all taken from behind.

 

