Western Illinois Foundation Calls for President's Removal

By

Nick Hazelrigg
June 10, 2019
The executive committee for the Western Illinois University foundation, an independent organization that manages the university's charitable donations, has sent a letter to the WIU Board of Trustees calling for the removal of the university's president, the Quad City Times reported. The letter comes after the president, Jack Thomas, terminated Brad Bainter, who had been vice president for advancement and public service. The board said the decision to terminate Bainter is evidence of Thomas's shortsightedness, saying he has created a "toxic environment" and the trustees should take action. The foundation is also lobbying the trustees to reinstate Bainter. The administration declined to comment when asked by the Quad City Times.

