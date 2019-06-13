Print This

Academic Minute: Thinking About Religion

By

Doug Lederman
June 13, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Larisa Heiphetz, assistant professor of psychology at Columbia University, examines whether children and adults think about religion in the same way. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

