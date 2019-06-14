Print This

Athletic Slots at Top (Academic) Colleges

Scott Jaschik
June 14, 2019
For years, various studies have found that athletes make up large shares of the classes at top liberal arts colleges. The admissions scandal has renewed attention to the trend. The Washington Post conducted a survey and used National Collegiate Athletic Association data to explore the issue. The trend continues, the paper found. At Williams College, recruited athletes make up 36 percent of enrollment. That's also the percentage at Bowdoin and Bates Colleges.

