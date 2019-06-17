Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Menstrual Activism

By

Doug Lederman
June 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Grand Valley State University Week, Karen Zivi, associate professor of political science, looks into how women are affected by the continuing discomfort around the topic of menstruation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bias Response Teams: Fact vs. Fiction
Quiet Titan
Collision of Interests

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Which I Try to Decipher our First College Bill
Emily Nussbaum Is a Good Writer
Applying Jared Diamond's 12 Factor Upheaval Framework to Higher Ed
Podcasting for Mental Health
Friday Fragments
Jared Diamond's New Book ‘Upheaval’, and Thoughts on Living a Big Academic Life

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Survey shows public's support for, and qualms about, higher education

Poll raises question about how much money millionaires spend to get kids into college

AAUP votes to censure or sanction three institutions at its annual meeting

Parents sue elite private school after daughter rejected by top colleges

Oberlin President: Jury Decision 'Not the Final Outcome'

Harvard professors vow new effort to promote open debate

In Which I Try to Decipher our First College Bill | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Google IT certificate program expands as more community colleges sign on

Back to Top