Education Dept. Launches Inquiry on Foreign Gifts

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 17, 2019
The Department of Education has opened an investigation into whether Georgetown and Texas A&M Universities have fully disclosed foreign gifts and contracts they have with foreign entities to the federal government, the Associated Press reported. Federal law requires colleges to report gifts and contracts from foreign sources valued at $250,000 or more. A Trump administration official told the AP that the inquiries are part of a broader campaign to scrutinize foreign contributions to universities and improve reporting and that more colleges are likely to face scrutiny.

