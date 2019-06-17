Print This

Grand Canyon Fires Administrator After Learning of Assault Allegations

Nick Hazelrigg
June 17, 2019
Grand Canyon University has fired Roy Shick, vice president of advancement, after learning he was accused of and investigated for sexual assault of a student athlete while serving as senior associate athletic director at the University of Washington. Washington investigated Shick after a student athlete alleged he assaulted her, according to a report from The Seattle Times. The report found the university saw the allegations as credible as a result of the investigation. Shick resigned from Washington, but Grand Canyon University told AZCentral the investigation did not come up during a background check of Shick, and when they became aware of the allegations, Shick was fired. A request for comment from Shick via phone was not returned.

