Print This

Title

Lender to Forgive $168 Million in Loans of Former ITT Students

By

Paul Fain
June 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

Student CU Connect CUSO, LLC, a company created by credit unions to hold and manage private loans for students at the collapsed ITT Technical Institute, will forgive an estimated $168 million of that loan debt as part of a settlement with the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and attorneys general for 44 states and the District of Columbia.

The for-profit ITT Tech chain went bankrupt and shut down in 2016 after a series of federal sanctions. At the time it enrolled roughly 43,000 students at 130 campuses.

"ITT induced its students to take out the loans by a variety of means," CFPB said in a written statement, citing its complaint. "CUSO knew or was reckless in not knowing that many student borrowers did not understand the terms and conditions of the CUSO loans and could not afford them."

The lender must stop collecting on and discharge all outstanding loans, under the terms of the settlement. It also is required to tell all borrowers with outstanding CUSO loans that their debt has been discharged.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bias Response Teams: Fact vs. Fiction
Quiet Titan
Collision of Interests

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Which I Try to Decipher our First College Bill
Emily Nussbaum Is a Good Writer
Applying Jared Diamond's 12 Factor Upheaval Framework to Higher Ed
Podcasting for Mental Health
Friday Fragments
Jared Diamond's New Book ‘Upheaval’, and Thoughts on Living a Big Academic Life

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Survey shows public's support for, and qualms about, higher education

Poll raises question about how much money millionaires spend to get kids into college

AAUP votes to censure or sanction three institutions at its annual meeting

Parents sue elite private school after daughter rejected by top colleges

Oberlin President: Jury Decision 'Not the Final Outcome'

Harvard professors vow new effort to promote open debate

In Which I Try to Decipher our First College Bill | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Google IT certificate program expands as more community colleges sign on

Back to Top