Oberlin President: Jury Decision 'Not the Final Outcome'

Scott Jaschik
June 17, 2019
Oberlin College president Carmen Twillie Ambar on Friday said in a statement that a jury's order that the college pay $44 million to a local bakery "is not the final outcome" in what "may turn out to be a lengthy and complex legal process." A local jury found that Oberlin libeled and harmed the business by backing student protests of the bakery. Oberlin denied the charges. Ambar's statement did not detail the college's objections to the verdict. Also, it took care to express respect for the jury and those who live near the college -- two groups that critics have said Oberlin has insulted.

"We are disappointed in the jury’s decisions and the fragmentary and sometimes distorted public discussion of this case. But we respect the integrity of the jury, and we value our relationship with the town and region that are our home. We will learn from this lawsuit as we build a stronger relationship with our neighbors," she wrote.

