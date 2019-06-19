Print This

Title

Few Students of Defunct For-Profit Chains Have Transferred

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

Just 1 percent of students enrolled at Dream Center-operated institutions at the time of their closure earlier this year have successfully transferred elsewhere, according to data shared with Democratic lawmakers by the Department of Education.

The numbers weren't much better at other recently closed for-profit college chains. Only 5.6 percent of students at Education Corporation of America, which shut down in December of last year, have successfully transferred, and 3.1 percent of students enrolled at Vatterot College programs have transferred.

The department data show that many more students at those institutions have sought to have their student loans cleared through borrower-defense claims. About 1,500 students from Dream Center institutions, which included Argosy University and Art Institute campuses, have filed borrower-defense claims for more than $86 million in outstanding student debt.

The Education Department has made little progress adjudicating borrower-defense applications from students who attended other for-profit college chains. According to the numbers provided to lawmakers, 50 percent of claims from former Corinthian Colleges students and 99 percent of claims from ITT Tech students are still pending decisions. Meanwhile, no decisions have been issued on claims from students who attended programs operated by DeVry University, University of Phoenix, EDMC or Career Education Corporation.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Guided Pathways Reform
Navigating Academic and Student Affairs
for Pathways Success
Colleges Should Cosign Student Loans

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Other Than That...
Emerging Roles of AI in Education
Digital Learning Leaders and the Demographic Reckoning
Sharing and Attention in the Academic Gig Economy
33 Online Education Questions Inspired by Mary Meeker’s 2019 Internet Trends Report
Creative Uses of Philanthropy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Two new bills take different approach to protecting U.S. research from foreign threats

Roosevelt U students take to social media to complain about a professor of theater they say has long

Author skewers campus culture wars in new book

Texas legislation contrasts with DeVos take on campus sexual misconduct

Advice for successfully implementing a pathways program (opinion)

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Apologies Offered Over Convocation Remarks

Few Students of Defunct For-Profit Chains Have Transferred

New partnership between SUNY and Lumen aims to take open educational resources to scale

Back to Top