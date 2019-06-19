Print This

Grand Jury Probes Harvard Coach's Home Sale

Scott Jaschik
June 19, 2019
A federal grand jury is investigating the sale of the home of the Harvard University fencing coach, The Boston Globe reported. The sale, first reported by the Globe, attracted attention because a wealthy man bought the fencing coach's house, apparently overpaying significantly. Then the man's son was admitted to Harvard and joined the team. Harvard has said that it is also conducting an investigation. Those involved have denied wrongdoing.

