Print This

Title

Health Sciences College to Merge Into Radford U

By

Doug Lederman
June 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

The southern regional accrediting association on Monday approved the merger of Jefferson College of Health Sciences into Radford University. The Roanoke, Va.-based private nonprofit health sciences college will be known as Radford University Carilion as of July 10, when the merger into the public university becomes official. Jefferson, which has about 770 undergraduate students, offers nursing and allied health programs. The combination with Radford will make the university's nursing program the second largest in Virginia.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Guided Pathways Reform
Navigating Academic and Student Affairs
for Pathways Success
Colleges Should Cosign Student Loans

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Other Than That...
Digital Learning Leaders and the Demographic Reckoning
Emerging Roles of AI in Education
Sharing and Attention in the Academic Gig Economy
33 Online Education Questions Inspired by Mary Meeker’s 2019 Internet Trends Report
Creative Uses of Philanthropy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Two new bills take different approach to protecting U.S. research from foreign threats

Roosevelt U students take to social media to complain about a professor of theater they say has long

Author skewers campus culture wars in new book

Texas legislation contrasts with DeVos take on campus sexual misconduct

Advice for successfully implementing a pathways program (opinion)

Apologies Offered Over Convocation Remarks

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Few Students of Defunct For-Profit Chains Have Transferred

The top five questions to ask when redesigning advising for pathways programs (opinion)

Back to Top