Oxford Receives $188 Million for Humanities

By

Scott Jaschik
June 19, 2019
The University of Oxford has announced a $188 million gift from Stephen A. Schwarzman, the co-founder of Blackstone, to create a center to promote innovation in teaching and research in the humanities. The center will also be home to a new Institute for Ethics in AI. Oxford says the gift is the largest single donation it has received since the Renaissance.

