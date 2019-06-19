Print This

Title

Sociologists' Recommendations on Contingent Faculty

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

The American Sociological Association in a new report urges institutions to commit to “maximum feasible equity for contingent faculty.” Specific recommendations to that end include that “pay should be proportional to work done” and job offers be provided well in advance of starting dates. Contingent faculty members should be provided as much short- and long-term job security as possible, the association says, and all instructors should be eligible for and included in academic awards, professional development support, intellectual and social events, and institutional governance. Academic freedom “should be protected for all, irrespective of employment status,” the report reads.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Guided Pathways Reform
Navigating Academic and Student Affairs
for Pathways Success
Colleges Should Cosign Student Loans

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Other Than That...
Digital Learning Leaders and the Demographic Reckoning
Emerging Roles of AI in Education
Sharing and Attention in the Academic Gig Economy
33 Online Education Questions Inspired by Mary Meeker’s 2019 Internet Trends Report
Creative Uses of Philanthropy

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Two new bills take different approach to protecting U.S. research from foreign threats

Roosevelt U students take to social media to complain about a professor of theater they say has long

Author skewers campus culture wars in new book

Texas legislation contrasts with DeVos take on campus sexual misconduct

Advice for successfully implementing a pathways program (opinion)

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Apologies Offered Over Convocation Remarks

The top five questions to ask when redesigning advising for pathways programs (opinion)

Other Than That... | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top