Gender Parity in College-Educated Work Force

Scott Jaschik
June 21, 2019
This year will likely be the first in which women make up a majority of the college-educated work force, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of the first quarter of 2019, Pew found, there are 29.5 million women in the work force with at least a bachelor's degree. That compares to 29.3 million men. As recently as 2000, the numbers were 20.1 million men and 16.5 million women.

