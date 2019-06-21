Print This

Sudden Transition at Muhlenberg

Scott Jaschik
June 21, 2019
Muhlenberg College announced this week that John I. Williams Jr. had left his position as president, which he had held for four years. No reason was given. Provost Kathleen Harring was appointed interim president.

