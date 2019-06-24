Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Farmers' Markets

By

Doug Lederman
June 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College (Mass.) Week: Justin Schupp, assistant professor of sociology, looks into whether farmers' markets are getting healthy food to those who need it. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Next Lawsuits to Hit Higher Education
New Maladies of the Soul
Higher Ed Leadership and Ed Tech
in the 21st Century

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Graduation, From a Different Perspective
'Power Trip' and Energy Studies as a Liberal Arts Major
Just Do It For 5 Minutes
Human Rights Discourse and Refugee Higher Education
Not Summer Break
Yes, But: Humanities at Community Colleges

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another

Critics blast University of Oklahoma's handling of sexual assault allegations against its former pre

There's a movement for better scientific posters. But are they really better?

Analysis considers how enrollments would change under test-only admissions

Librarians Move to Take Dewey Name Off Medal

University of California releases post-scandal audit of admissions and plans for preventing abuses

Study shows how different types of college dormitories can affect grades

Indoctrinated by Econ 101 | Just Visiting

Relying on often-biased student evaluations to assess faculty could lead to lawsuits (opinion)

Back to Top