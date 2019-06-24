Print This

Title

Sanders Will Seek to Cancel All Student Debt

By

Scott Jaschik
June 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to unveil today a proposal to cancel all $1.6 trillion in student debt in the United States, The Washington Post reported. In the last election for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders made the issue of free college a major issue -- and he continues to back free public higher education. He has previously said he would propose a plan to wipe out debt, but has not given specifics. Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose campaign for president has been gaining momentum, has proposed a plan to wipe out debt -- but with some limitations. Debt cancellation has been attracting increasing attention in public discussions.

 

