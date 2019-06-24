Print This

UC Santa Cruz Removes Catholic Mission Bell

Nick Hazelrigg
June 24, 2019
The University of California, Santa Cruz has removed a bell that once marked the 18th century Roman Catholic missions in the area after Native American said the bell represented racism, according to a report from The Associated Press. Several Native American groups told Santa Cruz the missions the bell marked once forced their Native ancestors to disconnect with their traditional languages and cultures and enslaved them. The bell is one of several throughout the state. UC Santa Cruz chose to remove the bell in efforts to make the college more inclusive. It has not been decided whether the bell will be placed in a museum or melted down, the two options the university is considering.

