Academic Minute: Cause, Effect, Solution

By

Doug Lederman
June 25, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College Week: Gail Sahar, a professor of psychology at Wheaton, in Massachusetts, explains that if you want to change someone's mind, talk about the problem's cause. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

