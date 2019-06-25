Print This

Guilty Verdict in Killing of Chinese Scholar

Elizabeth Redden
June 25, 2019
A federal jury found Brendt Christensen guilty in the 2017 kidnapping and murder of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang, the Chicago Tribune reported. Christensen was a former graduate student and Zhang was a visiting scholar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on July 8 to determine whether Christensen should receive the death penalty.

