Print This

Title

Trump Administration Proposes New Apprenticeship Structure

By

Paul Fain
June 26, 2019
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday released proposed rules for a new apprenticeship structure, as well as funding for apprenticeship programs.

The Trump administration has been working on an industry-recognized system of apprenticeships, which would exist in parallel with the existing federally recognized apprenticeship program. The Labor Department released a notice of proposed rulemaking for the new system, as well as $183.8 million for educational institutions to develop and expand apprenticeships through partnerships with companies that provide matching funds. The department added another $100 million in funding to expand apprenticeships.

"The apprenticeship model of earning while learning has worked well in many American industries, and today we open opportunities for apprenticeships to flourish in new sectors of our economy," Alexander Acosta, the U.S. secretary of labor, said in a written statement.

Congressional Democrats and others have criticized the Trump administration's approach to industry-recognized apprenticeships, in part over concerns that they will lack requirements such as the mandatory wage increases for workers that are included in the federally registered program. Others, however, have said the existing system is balky and unable to meet work-force demands.

Senator Patty Murray, the Washington Democrat and ranking member of the Senate's education and labor committee, said the Labor Department's release was not a serious proposal.

"It's a giveaway to private corporations and for-profit colleges without any guarantee that apprentices are getting quality training opportunities, are being paid fairly for the work they do or are working in safe conditions," Murray said in a written statement.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

I’m Suing My Gym!
Not All Studies Are Created Equal: A Reader’s Guide
The Next Lawsuits to Hit Higher Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Alternate Proposal on Free College and Loan Forgiveness
Considering the alternatives
Building a learning innovation network
Marketing Authenticity in Higher Education
That Spring Clean Feeling
Guest Post: Wage-by-Major Statistics: Transparency to What End?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ohio community college raises questions by enrolling large numbers of non-Ohio students

Bringing "small" teaching into the online classroom

More Misconduct at Michigan State

Taylor U President Resigns, Weeks After Pence Visit

International students applying for work authorization face longer wait times

Trump Administration Proposes New Apprenticeship Structure

Recommendations for hiring the best deans, provosts and presidents (opinion)

DeVos Calls for Making 'Second Chance Pell' Permanent

CUNY expands student success programs and helps to export them

Back to Top