U of Vermont Apologizes for '30s Eugenics Research

By

Doug Lederman
June 26, 2019
The University of Vermont last week apologized for eugenics research conducted by its professors more than 80 years ago, Seven Days reported. The statement from the university's retiring president, Thomas Sullivan, said that Vermont officials "recognize and deeply regret this profoundly sad chapter in Vermont and UVM's history."

The university's trustees voted last fall to strip from a campus building the name of a former president who supported the Vermont Eugenics Survey, Guy Bailey.

 

