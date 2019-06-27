Print This

Academic Minute: Citizen Scientists

By

Doug Lederman
June 27, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College (Mass.) Week: Dipanker Maitra, associate professor of physics, explores how amateur astronomers can advance the field. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

