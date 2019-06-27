Print This

Ex-USC Doctor Charged With Assaulting 16 Students

By

Doug Lederman
June 27, 2019
The Los Angeles district attorney on Wednesday brought long-expected criminal charges against George Tyndall, the former University of Southern California gynecologist whose decades of alleged sexual abuse of women in the student health center has already been the subject of a $215 million settlement by the university.

Tyndall was formally charged with 29 counts of sexual assault of 16 women, the Los Angeles Times reported. The charges brought expressions of relief from his alleged victims and questions about why it has taken officials so long to initiate the case against him.

