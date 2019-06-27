Print This

Title

Mandatory Financial Literacy Courses?

By

Colleen Flaherty
June 27, 2019
Comments
 
 

A new report from the federal Financial Literacy and Education Commission says that students lack financial literacy. The fix? Institutions must educate their students in this area -- including via mandatory personal finance courses, the report says. Integrating financial literacy into core curricula, communicating with students about financial topics throughout their studies and using trained peer educators also are recommended.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership
I’m Suing My Gym!
Not All Studies Are Created Equal: A Reader’s Guide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Tyler Cowen, 'Big Business', and the Role of Companies in Higher Ed
Revisiting a Favorite
Unkind Rewind
Alternate Proposal on Free College and Loan Forgiveness
Considering the alternatives
Building a learning innovation network

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

UC Davis is latest institution to adopt a reference check policy to stem faculty misconduct

Rural areas lag in degree attainment while urban areas feature big racial gaps

White nationalist propaganda on the rise on college campuses

For-Profit Business College Closes After 145 Years

West Virginia requires students take drug test to qualify for free tuition

Yale Settles With Ex-Basketball Player Accused of Rape

Mandatory Financial Literacy Courses?

Revisiting a Favorite | Confessions of a Community College Dean

House Lawmakers Introduce Short-Term Pell Bill

Back to Top