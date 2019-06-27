Yale Settles With Ex-Basketball Player Accused of Rape

Yale University has settled with Jack Montague, the former basketball player accused of sexual assault, and the plaintiff of the one of the country's most prominent campus rape lawsuits.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, according to the Associated Press. Yale declined to comment.

The lawyers for the institution and Montague provided AP with a statement: "The parties have resolved the case to their mutual satisfaction."

Montague was expelled after a young woman, allegedly his victim, testified to Yale committee that her sexual encounter with him was not consensual.