Academic Minute: The Politics of the Headscarf

Doug Lederman
June 28, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Wheaton College (Mass.) Week: Aubrey Westfall, assistant professor of political science, explains why wearing a religious symbol freely is an important step in self-expression. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

