Print This

Title

Hollins President Becomes Latest With Early, Sudden Exit

By

Doug Lederman
June 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

Hollins University announced late Thursday that its president of two years, Pareena Lawrence, had resigned.

The Roanoke Times reported that Lawrence's immediate departure was announced via a campuswide email message. The announcement stated that the president had left "to pursue her long-standing interest in international education and development," and a spokesman told the Times that her departure had been "amicable."

Hollins was among the Virginia institutions that discovered images of students in blackface in past campus yearbooks, and Lawrence first removed four editions from the university's digital archives before reposting them a week later with annotations rejecting the blackface images, the Times reported.

Hollins is the fifth college in a week -- and the fourth small private college -- to announce the departure of its president more or less immediately and after relatively short tenures. Financial and enrollment pressures are growing on many colleges, in some cases spurring increasing pressure on leaders.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Philanthropy for the New Majority
The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership
I’m Suing My Gym!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education
Arguing Against 'Range' by Sharing What I Don't Know About Online Education
Friday Fragments
Civic Engagement and Leadership Programs for Online Learners
Tyler Cowen, 'Big Business', and the Role of Companies in Higher Ed
Revisiting a Favorite

Inside Higher Ed Careers

More jobs that meet your criteria Post jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Democratic contenders draw contrasts on free college, student debt

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting

Elizabeth Warren has been criticized and praised for sounding like a professor

Hollins President Becomes Latest With Early, Sudden Exit

University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that

After earlier court wins, student advocates sue DeVos over loan relief claims

Half of Wayne State Board Sues the Other

UC Davis is latest institution to adopt a reference check policy to stem faculty misconduct

Bennett College Taps Gates Official as President

Back to Top