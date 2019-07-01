Print This

Title

Rice University to Study Its Racial History

By

Doug Lederman
July 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

Rice University has joined the list of prominent colleges and universities seeking to understand and come to terms with its complicated and often painful history involving race, the Houston Chronicle reported. The university announced the creation of a Task Force on Slavery, Segregation and Racial Injustice in early June. President David W. Leebron said the panel of faculty members, students, staff and alumni would attempt to better understand and document the university's history of segregation and discrimination against black Americans, and to recognize the implications of that past for Rice's present.

"Although Rice University was founded nearly 50 years after the abolition of slavery, Rice has some historical connections to that terrible part of American history and the segregation and racial disparities that resulted directly from it," Leebron wrote. "As a university, it is part of our obligation to understand our history, and its connection to our present, as best we can."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Need a 'Communiversity'
Model of Public Education
Philanthropy for the New Majority
The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Relentless Pace of Alt-Ac Careers
Cold Front
Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education
Arguing Against 'Range' by Sharing What I Don't Know About Online Education
Friday Fragments
Civic Engagement and Leadership Programs for Online Learners

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting

Imminent massive cuts could force faculty, staff layoffs at University of Alaska System

University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that

Huge Budget Cut for the University of Alaska

Four university presidents depart institutions within days of one another

Almost no education research is replicated, new article shows

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Back to Top