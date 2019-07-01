Supreme Court to Take Up DACA

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to take up the question of whether the Trump administration acted legally in trying to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a program established by the Obama administration that shields certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and also provides an avenue through which they can legally work.

Several courts have blocked the Trump administration from ending the program as planned on the grounds that the decision to end it was arbitrary and capricious. Trump has argued that the establishment of DACA constituted an illegal "end run around Congress."

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the Trump administration, it could strip hundreds of thousands of young immigrants known as Dreamers of their protections and work authorization. Colleges and higher education groups have been strongly in favor of keeping DACA in place. Ted Mitchell, the president of the American Council on Education, said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s decision to take up the issue “only underscores the urgent need for Congress to act now to pass a long-term, bipartisan solution to protect Dreamers.”

The Supreme Court agreed to take up three cases challenging the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA, including one filed by the University of California.