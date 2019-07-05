Print This

Buttigieg's Proposal for National Service

Andrew Kreighbaum
July 5, 2019
South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg released a campaign proposal this week to beef up paid national service opportunities and target students at community colleges and minority-serving institutions.

There are currently about 75,000 service opportunities available through programs like AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps. Buttigieg, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, wants to boost that number to 250,000 once his proposal, dubbed the Serve America Act, is funded, and one million positions by 2026.

The proposal says positions would put an emphasis on on-the-job training and leadership development for service positions. And it would offer “consideration for public service student debt forgiveness, vocational training and hiring preference for service fellows.”

