Print This

Title

Suspended Martin Community College President Resigns

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

Paul Hutchins, president of Martin Community College in North Carolina, resigned after nearly two months of suspension, according to a local media report. Hutchins was placed on suspension in May for reasons undisclosed by the Board of Trustees. Hutchins took over as president last year after, replacing Ann Britt, who was asked to step down by the board due to financial mismanagement. Acting president Brian Busch will be replaced by an interim president when Hutchins's resignation becomes effective July 31.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Common Sense on Colleges
and Work-Force Development
Screen Memories
Veblen Saw It Coming

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

MAD, We Hardly Knew Ye…
Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team
Technology and 6 Higher Ed Worries

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Debate over proposed expansion of Pell Grants to short-term job training

Watching students learn from Naviance

California private college adjuncts could all move to time-card system -- unless legislative fix is

Some recommended approaches for higher education and workplace development (opinion)

Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team | Technology and Learning

UVA barred from punishing student in unusual Title IX case

How to achieve career success through imagining the stories you want to tell about yourself (opinion

Suit by Sidwell Friends parents shows what parents will never accept (opinion)

USC settles lawsuit with UC San Diego for $50 million

Back to Top