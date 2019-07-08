Print This

Title

Texas Tech to Open Veterinary School

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

Texas Tech University will begin work on a School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo thanks to funding appropriated by the state government as well as private support. According to a Texas Tech press release, the recent state budget signed by Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, included $17.35 million for Texas Tech to begin the process of recruiting faculty, designing curriculum and gaining accreditation. Texas Tech has already received $90 million from donors and civic leaders to begin construction at the site of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo. Texas Tech anticipates opening the school in 2021.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Common Sense on Colleges
and Work-Force Development
Screen Memories
Veblen Saw It Coming

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

MAD, We Hardly Knew Ye…
Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team
Technology and 6 Higher Ed Worries

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Debate over proposed expansion of Pell Grants to short-term job training

Some recommended approaches for higher education and workplace development (opinion)

UVA barred from punishing student in unusual Title IX case

Watching students learn from Naviance

California private college adjuncts could all move to time-card system -- unless legislative fix is

Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team | Technology and Learning

How to achieve career success through imagining the stories you want to tell about yourself (opinion

Squeezed From All Sides: Opportunities and Challenges for Regional Public Universities

How to cope and succeed through leadership transitions (opinion)

Back to Top