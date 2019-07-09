Print This

Title

College Essay Grader Shares Excerpts Depicting Immigrants

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

Marcos M. Villatoro, a writing teacher who grades college essays at Mount St. Mary's University, recently shared excerpts of college essays depicting the immigrant experience with the Los Angeles Times. The excerpts depicted the difficulties the writers faced being undocumented immigrants in America, including a story about one applicant's mother fearing being separated from her daughter at the border. The second excerpt deals with the difficulty of a family member being deported and the pressures to write about being undocumented in college admissions statements despite the fact the writer didn't feel like that defined her.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Common Sense on Colleges
and Work-Force Development
Screen Memories
Veblen Saw It Coming

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

MAD, We Hardly Knew Ye…
Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team
Technology and 6 Higher Ed Worries

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Debate over proposed expansion of Pell Grants to short-term job training

Some recommended approaches for higher education and workplace development (opinion)

California private college adjuncts could all move to time-card system -- unless legislative fix is

Watching students learn from Naviance

UVA barred from punishing student in unusual Title IX case

Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team | Technology and Learning

How to achieve career success through imagining the stories you want to tell about yourself (opinion

Suit by Sidwell Friends parents shows what parents will never accept (opinion)

How to cope and succeed through leadership transitions (opinion)

Back to Top