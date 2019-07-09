Print This

Kabul University Lecturer Accused of Recruiting for ISIS

Elizabeth Redden
July 9, 2019
A lecturer at Afghanistan's Kabul University was arrested on the suspicion that he was recruiting students to join the Islamic State, Stars and Stripes reported, citing the country's National Directorate of Security. Three of the suspected recruits -- two of whom were students at the university -- were also arrested. The lecturer, Mubasher Muslimyar, taught Islamic studies.

