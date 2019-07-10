Print This

Oklahoma Must Certify Answers to 'U.S. News'

Scott Jaschik
July 10, 2019
The University of Oklahoma has been told that it must certify the answers to some questions from U.S. News & World Report. The magazine had previously written about frustrations with the university's reporting of alumni donations. On Tuesday, the magazine for the first time said that the university's past statements about data from the Oklahoma Health Science Center were incorrect. If the president and board chair do not write -- to certify the accuracy -- for the next three years, the magazine said, it cannot risk including Oklahoma.

Joseph Harroz Jr., the interim president at Oklahoma, said, "We will follow the request for certification of future data by our Board of Regents and believe it represents a best practice that all universities should consider when reporting institutional data."
 

