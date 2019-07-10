Print This

Student Deported From North Korea Denies Spying Allegation

Elizabeth Redden
July 10, 2019
An Australian student who was deported from North Korea for allegedly spying dismissed the allegation and said it was "pretty obviously" false, The New York Times reported. Alek Sigley, 29, a graduate student in Korean literature at Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, said he was disappointed he would not be able to finish his master's degree and that he may never be able to return to Pyongyang, "a city that holds a very special place in my heart."

