Academic Minute: LGBTQ Youth in Foster Care

By

Doug Lederman
July 11, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Sarah Mountz, assistant professor in the school of social welfare at the University at Albany, details some of the extra challenges LGBTQ youth face in foster care. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

