Brigham Young Changes Honor Code -- a Bit

By

Scott Jaschik
July 12, 2019
Brigham Young University is making small but significant changes in its honor code. NBC News reported that students will be considered innocent of charges when they are brought before the court. Students will also have the right to bring a chaperone to meetings with honor court officials, who will be called "administrators," not "counselors."

