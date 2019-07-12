Print This

Trump Drops Push to Add Census Citizenship Question

By

Elizabeth Redden
July 12, 2019
President Trump on Thursday backed off his efforts to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 census, instead announcing that he will sign an executive order directing agencies to provide the Department of Commerce with all information they have on citizenship and immigration status, National Public Radio reported.

The Supreme Court last month blocked the Trump administration from adding a question to the census on citizenship on the grounds that its rationale for doing so "seems to have been contrived." Many social science groups opposed the addition of the question, which they argued would discourage immigrants from responding and lead to an undercount of the U.S. population.

