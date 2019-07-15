Print This

Academic Minute: Potty Parity

Doug Lederman
July 15, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Kathryn Anthony, professor in the school of architecture at the University of Illinois, explores what can be done about gender discrimination in restrooms. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

