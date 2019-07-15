Title
Buttigieg Proposes Limited Student Debt Cancellation
In a plan released last week to address systemic racism in the U.S., Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, proposed student debt cancellation for those who attended low-quality higher ed programs.
The plan said debt cancellation would begin with those who attended programs that failed the federal gainful-employment rule. The Obama administration crafted the regulation to cut off federal aid for career education programs that graduated students with excessive loan debt.
Data released by the Education Department in 2017 showed the overwhelming majority of programs that failed the standards were based at for-profit institutions. No colleges actually lost access to federal funding over the rule, however; Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blocked enforcement of gainful employment and this month officially repealed the rule.
The Buttigieg plan also calls for $25 billion in dedicated funding for historically black colleges and other minority-serving institutions. It also proposes boosting the Pell Grant program for low-income students.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX
Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues
British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants
Idaho Republicans Asking Boise State to Abandon Inclusion
Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex
Jury to Decide Former Grinnell Student's Sexual Misconduct Suit
Chinese officials warn students of visa problems if they come to U.S.
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!