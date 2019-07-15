Title
CUNY Professor Resigns Over Allegations of Drug Use
A City University of New York professor has resigned after an investigation from the university found allegations that he held parties for fellow employees with rampant drug use, the New York Post reported. Jeffrey Parsons, one of the university's highest-paid professors, who worked for constituent Hunter College, was a psychology professor who researched sex and drug use. Parsons is accused of using university funds in order to fuel the parties, where he is also alleged to have behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner. A letter from the university said Parsons had violated the university's policies on sexual misconduct as well as drugs and alcohol. Contact information for Parsons had been taken down from CUNY's website.
