Idaho Republicans Asking Boise State to Abandon Inclusion

Twenty-eight state legislators in Idaho have signed a letter urging Boise State University to abandon certain diversity and inclusion initiatives on campus. According to the Idaho Statesman, the letter, signed by only Republicans, said that certain programs divided and segregated students and racked up high costs for the university. Specific programs pointed to in the letter included graduation events for black and LGBT students. The letter also said initiatives like allowing DACA students to apply for the statewide Idaho Opportunity Scholarship and hiring an American Indian Liaison would lead to high costs for students. The letter called a multitude of programs specifically designed for supporting minority students "antithetical to the Idaho way."