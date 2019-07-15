Print This

Title

Idaho Republicans Asking Boise State to Abandon Inclusion

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

Twenty-eight state legislators in Idaho have signed a letter urging Boise State University to abandon certain diversity and inclusion initiatives on campus. According to the Idaho Statesman, the letter, signed by only Republicans, said that certain programs divided and segregated students and racked up high costs for the university. Specific programs pointed to in the letter included graduation events for black and LGBT students. The letter also said initiatives like allowing DACA students to apply for the statewide Idaho Opportunity Scholarship and hiring an American Indian Liaison would lead to high costs for students. The letter called a multitude of programs specifically designed for supporting minority students "antithetical to the Idaho way."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses Only Hurts America
Reading the Border Crisis
Cause for Pessimism?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Be More Like Amazon?
'The Technology Trap' as Companion to 'Robot-Proof’
Disruption and Adverse Selection
Guest Post: Reclaiming Assessment's Promise
Book Consumption and Professional Productivity
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX

Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues

British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants

Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex

Slippery Rock Selling T-Shirts In Response to Dr. Phil

CUNY Professor Resigns Over Allegations of Drug Use

What Matters More: Skills or Degrees?

Back to Top