Jury to Decide Former Grinnell Student's Sexual Misconduct Suit

A lawsuit filed by a former Grinnell College student who was expelled in 2016 over sexual misconduct allegations will go to trial, a federal judge has ruled. According to The Des Moines Register, a federal judge decided there was sufficient evidence that gender bias could have played a role in the unidentified student's expulsion, and the college's internal review may not have been impartial. The unidentified student is claiming emotional damages, damage to reputation and loss of educational and athletic opportunities. The trial is set for Sept. 18.