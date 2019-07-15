Print This

Title

Jury to Decide Former Grinnell Student's Sexual Misconduct Suit

By

Nick Hazelrigg
July 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

A lawsuit filed by a former Grinnell College student who was expelled in 2016 over sexual misconduct allegations will go to trial, a federal judge has ruled. According to The Des Moines Register, a federal judge decided there was sufficient evidence that gender bias could have played a role in the unidentified student's expulsion, and the college's internal review may not have been impartial. The unidentified student is claiming emotional damages, damage to reputation and loss of educational and athletic opportunities. The trial is set for Sept. 18.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses Only Hurts America
Reading the Border Crisis
Cause for Pessimism?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Be More Like Amazon?
'The Technology Trap' as Companion to 'Robot-Proof’
Disruption and Adverse Selection
Guest Post: Reclaiming Assessment's Promise
Book Consumption and Professional Productivity
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Parents of slain University of Utah student sue under Title IX

Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack

Cape Breton Professor Fired for Demanding Lobster and Sex

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

For noncompetitive colleges, the search for students continues

British universities see big jump in Chinese undergraduate applicants

Slippery Rock Selling T-Shirts In Response to Dr. Phil

CUNY Professor Resigns Over Allegations of Drug Use

What Matters More: Skills or Degrees?

Back to Top