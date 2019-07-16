Title
Academic Minute: Pain and Gender
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Brian Earp, Ph.D. candidate in philosophy and psychology at Yale University, undertakes an experiment to find out if gender determines how our pain is measured. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
