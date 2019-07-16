Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Pain and Gender

By

Doug Lederman
July 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Brian Earp, Ph.D. candidate in philosophy and psychology at Yale University, undertakes an experiment to find out if gender determines how our pain is measured. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

No More Grouchos
Attacking Chinese on Our Campuses
Only Hurts America
Reading the Border Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'White-Labeling'
Should Academic Freedom Extend to Non-Faculty Academics?
Medical Education and the Ethiopian Exodus of Talent
Be More Like Amazon?
'The Technology Trap' as Companion to 'Robot-Proof’
Disruption and Adverse Selection

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Pearson goes all in on digital-first strategy for textbooks

A professor gains insight about academic underperformance after becoming a student herself (opinion)

Faculty should be less recalcitrant when it comes to new ideas (opinion)

Hackers demand $2 million from Monroe College in ransomware attack

NCAA notifies NC State it may have broken rules in connection with men's basketball corruption case

Higher Ed Groups Ask Lawmakers to Prioritize Graduate Education

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Author discusses his new book on teaching undergraduates

Full repeal of Pell ban in prisons top of mind at annual convening on Second Chance pilot

Back to Top