College Settles in Professor's Retaliation Case

Inver Hills Community College in Minnesota has settled for $82,500, plus a year’s salary and a lifetime employment ban with David Berger, a former instructor of sociology, the Star-Tribune reported. Berger sued the college after it put him a months-long paid investigatory leave in 2016. The college said it was looking into an undisclosed complaint against him, but Berger said he was being retaliated against for helping lead a no-confidence vote against then-campus president Tim Wynes.

Berger was ultimately accused of pressuring a student to pass out pens bearing the faculty union logo. He reportedly said he settled because it’s been “a very long process, and it was just time.” The college avoids any "admission of any wrongdoing," the agreement says. Berger is banned from ever working in the Minnesota State system again. He has officially retired.